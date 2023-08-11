Rome without light, the problem is also in Mostacciano where the premier lives. Here’s what’s going on

A mysterious phenomenon it affects our big cities and in particular the capital of Italy, Rome. In fact, for some years many areas at night have been without lighting. Relevant portions of roads are blocked with serious problems in terms of traffic but also of citizen safety. At first the inhabitants thought about normal electrical faults, drawbacks that can always be present in a large city massively interconnected at various levels of networks: gas, water, electricity. Then the neighborhood committees and ordinary citizens they called the managers to report the blackout. Some time later the “fault” seemed to have been resolved but the problem then reappeared a few hundred meters away with suspected regularity as if in fact it was somehow “scheduled”.

A hypothesis that may seem conspiracy but which in hindsight has its foundations. The recent energy crises, with the consequent exponential increase in costs for states and therefore citizens and businesses, may have suggested a measure – namely that of “turning off” entire quadrants of the city in rotation -, without however officially warning consumers to avoid protests and problems. We come to concrete cases such as that of Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) of Rome, but the question – as mentioned – does not change much for other large Italian cities. If you do even a trivial search on the Web, you’ll discover that it’s been at least ten years since the street lamps have been turned off and that at night absolute darkness reigns, like a black jungle, in large stretches of the very busy road ring that surrounds Rome. One of the most critical points for example, it is a crucial section, namely the entry of the GRA into the Rome – Fiumicino motorway which leads to the Leonardo da Vinci international airport.

