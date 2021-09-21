‘Rape drug’ trafficking discovered in Rome, 6 arrests. From the first light of dawn, the Carabinieri are carrying out a precautionary custody order that has ordered various precautionary measures against 6 people (four men and two women) of Italian, Chinese and Bengali nationality, accused of drug dealing and detention for of drug dealing.

In detail, the existence of two different criminal contexts was discovered, which operated in the capital and engaged in the marketing and trafficking of synthetic drugs, such as Shaboo la Yaba, powerful methamphetamines, but also in that of cocaine and Ghb, known as ” rape drug “, for its potent inhibitory defusing effects. The synthetic drugs were supplied by a Chinese wholesaler, based in Tuscany, who organized the transport and delivery of the necessary narcotic to Rome. In particular, the narcotic substance arrived in Rome, via Chinese couriers, who alternately used railway vehicles or hired cars, well dressed so as not to arouse suspicion.

When it reached the Roman drug dealers, the substance was delivered to various customers, even at home, using electric scooters, so as not to arouse suspicion and more easily avoid checks by the police. Among the most frequent hires were professionals, including from the university world, dancers, doctors and sportsmen.