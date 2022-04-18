Tragedy on Easter Monday in Olevano Romano, near Rome. A 6-year-old boy died after the quad he was on capsized. Driving the vehicle was a woman, a friend of the family, who lost control of the quad on a country road.

The Public Prosecutor of Tivoli has opened a file with the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter. The first information from the carabinieri of the Olevano Romano station has already arrived at the pm.

Meanwhile, the child’s body was taken to the Rome Tor Vergata polyclinic for an autopsy and the quad was seized.