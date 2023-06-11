Rome Pride 2023 between Boccaccio scenes, creative signs and “crazy” looks: the photos of the event

Come on politicians crafty looking for gay votes ai video irreverent of the network up to the placards more creative and ai look craziest and most unconventional: the Rome Pride 2023 it was a real success of echo (media) and meme (on social media). After days of controversy over the lack of patronage by the Lazio Region 34 floats and almost “one million” participants – according to what was reported by the organizers – crossed the Capitalpassing by the focal points of the city: Colosseum, Imperial Forums and Piazza Venezia.

Rome Pride 2023



Rome Pride 2023, in the front line Schlein, Gualtieri and Boschi

There were many politicians who attended the demonstration: in the forefront the secretary dem Elly Schleinwhich in addition to having given a show with a wild dance reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of civil and social rights.

To the microphones of journalists, he declared: “I’m here today because it’s important, because the Democratic Party will always be in the places of protection and promotion of LGBTQ+ rights. Starting from egalitarian marriage, adoptions and recognition of the children of same-parent couples. We are here because it is important and right to be there. And it is instead wrong that there is no Lazio Region. We are here with our bodies and we are here among the associations to support Pride, as we are in support and have joined the whole Pride wave as Pd ”. He didn’t miss his then jab at the government: “Let’s not forget that those who govern Italy today are the same ones who scuttled a law of civilization like the Zan law with applause, hard to forget. A law that exists throughout the rest of Europe, a law against hatred and discrimination also on sexual orientation”.

