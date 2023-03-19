The anarchists have claimed responsibility for the fire that destroyed 16 postal cars in via Palmiro Togliatti in Rome during the night between Friday and last Saturday. The claim came through a Telegram channel and on several blogs. “After the devastation of Turin and, most recently, those of Milan and after the threats to the members of the Brothers of Italy in recent weeks, now comes the claim for the fire of the 16 cars of the Post Office, which took place yesterday at the hands of the anarchists” he declares the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber of Deputies, Tommaso Foti. “These bored loafers are trying to sow destruction and terror in our nation. All political forces must unite in responding unitedly and without hesitation, no to the violence of anarchists. The state cannot give in to their crazy demands”.