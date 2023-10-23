Rome, Poppea strip club closed. The shocking sign for dancers: “It is forbidden to have periods on weekends”

One of the most well-known strip clubs in Rome, located near the Colosseum. During a recent check, the police found a sign posted in the dressing rooms that surprised them: “It is strictly forbidden to have your period on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.” The owner of Poppea, a famous venue in via Capo d’Africa, explained it as a “joke” through his lawyer.

The inspection, which took place in recent days, led to the closure of the restaurant, although not for reasons related to the cartel. According to the Roman edition of La Repubblica, the ASL experts contested the failure to comply with some safety measures, including the absence of an emergency door, locked because it was not working. “There is a danger to the health, safety and public safety of workers,” wrote the judge for preliminary investigations (gip) of the Rome court, Emanuela Attura, in the seizure decree.

“We are presenting all the documentation that certifies that the place is in order. We are optimistic that the club can be reopened soon,” the lawyer Maurizio Sangermano explained to the newspaper, providing his own version of the message attached in the dressing rooms. “My client emphasized to the officers themselves that it was a joke, some of them understood and smiled,” said the lawyer.