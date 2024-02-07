Pnrr construction sites in the capital are at 22% and just 4.8 percent for the Jubilee. Two programs that are different in nature and timetable but which are both at the center of infrastructure policies in the capital.

Keeping an eye on tenders and the progress of the works, taking the pulse of delays in the calendar, is the Rome Pnrr and Jubilee Observatory launched a year ago by Ance Roma-Acer and created with the scientific contribution of OReP, Recovery Observatory Plan promoted by the University of Tor Vergata and the Promo Pa Foundation.

The Conference on the works

During a conference at the Temple of Hadrian, the data updated to 31 December 2023 which Il Sole 24 Ore is able to anticipate will be presented. “We are now in full implementation – explains the president of Ance Roma Acer Antonio Ciucci -. The data tells us that the time has come to accelerate and to demonstrate that Rome will not miss these two opportunities”. For builders “the imperative is to do it quickly and well” and a favorable wind is still blowing: “We are confident that the works can be completed by the expected deadlines – adds Ciucci – with the hope that the financial commitment will be maintained in the face of of the realization of the works”. The attention on this front, that of economic coverage, is very high. The remodulation of the Pnrr with its financial unknowns for the works cut off from the umbrella of European funds does not make one sleep peacefully. But now the priority is to put the accelerator on and bring home all the projects of both plans. The numbers on both fronts are not exciting. Lights and shadows, more shadows than lights if you look at the latest data on open construction sites”.

The Pnnr

1907 projects worth 3.4 billion euros are underway. At the end of the year, 4381 tender procedures were launched for an amount of 2.5 billion euros. Here the percentage of open construction sites is equal to 22.1% while the completed works are 11.1% of the total. For over half of the works – 53.9% – tenders are underway. The front of the works for the Holy Year is more critical. Out of 518 overall projects financed with 3.3 billion euros – the Acer Observatory reports – 348 tender procedures have been launched as of 31 December 2023 for an amount of 1.6 billion euros, equal to 48.4% of the assigned resources. However, compared to almost half of the funds awarded, in Rome only 4.8% of the works are underway, with a share of 0.6% of completed works: here the bulk of the works (77.2%) are still at the early stage of the design phase. The fact that heavy delays have accumulated is also confirmed by the data from the control room convened at Palazzo Chigi last Monday: the numbers speak of only 32 measures started out of 230 (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 6 February).