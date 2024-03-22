The pickpocket was dragged off the Metro B train and attacked by the angry crowd

Yet another episode of violence on the subway in Rome, where it is not uncommon to find pickpockets ready to search other people's pockets. One of them was caught stealing on the Metro B and almost risked being lynched by the crowd. Dragged off the train stopped at the station, someone shouted “Stone her”.

“When someone dies, because it will happen, maybe the Rome Metro and the Prefecture will get a move on”, is the comment of a user on the video of the near-lynching spread on the welcometofavelas page.