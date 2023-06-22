Gianluca Petrachi will have to return the 5 million compensation received at the beginning of 2021 to Roma. The Court of Appeal has in fact overturned the first instance sentence, which had recognized the former Giallorossi sporting director being dismissed for just cause, accepting the appeal presented by the Friedkins’ club legal team. The judge’s reasons are not yet known, but the sentence is enforceable: this means that the former manager will have to immediately pay the money previously collected. In 2019 Petrachi was linked to the Giallorossi by signing a three-year contract, but the relationship with the then president James Pallotta was abruptly interrupted after less than a year.