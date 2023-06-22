Appeal overturned the sentence that had recognized the payment to the former executive following his dismissal in 2020
Gianluca Petrachi will have to return the 5 million compensation received at the beginning of 2021 to Roma. The Court of Appeal has in fact overturned the first instance sentence, which had recognized the former Giallorossi sporting director being dismissed for just cause, accepting the appeal presented by the Friedkins’ club legal team. The judge’s reasons are not yet known, but the sentence is enforceable: this means that the former manager will have to immediately pay the money previously collected. In 2019 Petrachi was linked to the Giallorossi by signing a three-year contract, but the relationship with the then president James Pallotta was abruptly interrupted after less than a year.
the cause
—
Petrachi, after being fired by Roma, had filed a lawsuit against the club claiming that the relationship had been interrupted without just cause. A version shared by the Rome labor court, but disavowed by the Court of Appeal. The Giallorossi, who in the first instance had been sentenced to pay 5 million in compensation plus 100 thousand euros in image damage and legal costs, have always justified the decision by having separated from the manager due to a series of inappropriate conduct during the lockdown . Furthermore, Petrachi was accused of having addressed President Pallotta using offensive tones, as well as having made public statements regarding heavy criticism of the company.
#Rome #Petrachi #return #million #compensation
Leave a Reply