In Rome, peeing has become mission impossible. The reason is the third world public toilets that can be found in the city: few, dirty and often abandoned and without maintenance.

This is what emerges from the report drawn up by the Agency for the Control and Quality of Services of Rome Capital (Acos), which inspected the public toilets of the city, and above all those in the places most frequented by tourists. The situation that emerged is not at all positive: the inspected structures are mostly old, dirty and with little maintenance. The only toilets that are saved are the P.Stops and those recently installed in the parks. And what’s more, the number of public toilets is absolutely insufficient for the demand.

The Acos inspection

The Acos operators inspected a total of 70 structures, favoring the toilets located in the areas with the greatest tourist vocation and in particular those in the areas that will be affected by major events and above all by the Jubilee of 2025. Each of the toilets inspected was inspected twice , for a total of 140 controls, by operators through the mystery client system.

In particular, 25 bathrooms managed by the Department of the Environment were examined: 10 of these were managed by the Ama but are now managed by other bodies, 8 are brick-built bathrooms and 7 in parks. Then 12 tourist toilets were inspected. Of these, one is that of the Fori Imperiali tourist information point, while the other 11 are the innovative P.Stop toilets, recently installed. The inspectors then checked 13 toilets in the local markets. Finally, 20 toilets in local public transport stations were checked: 18 in underground stations and 2 in stations in northern Rome.

The results of the monitoring

The bathrooms were evaluated on the basis of parameters such as accessibility, comfort, cleanliness and decorum. 14% of the toilets inspected were closed for no specified reason. The masonry bathroom in piazzale del Gianicolo and the P.Stop in via Venti Settembre did not respect the closing times. As many as 24% of the structures examined were in a state of total abandonment. All the former Ama toilets were closed. Almost none of the establishments had their opening hours clearly indicated. Prisoners were present in only 40% of cases.

Good as far as internal services are concerned: toilet paper was present in 80% of cases, waste bins in 94% of cases (although suitable for differentiated collection only in 1%), soap in 75%, the presence of paper or air towels in 73%. Only in 21% of cases and mainly in the P.Stops, in the pit and at Villa Ada was there a baby-changing area. Plumbing services (faucets and drain) were 85% working fine.

