Rome, paper bomb at an amateur football match: three players injured

Three football players injured by a paper bomb after an amateur football match played on a field in via della Capanna Muratain the Casilino area, in Rome.

At the end of the match, the players of the losing team, Roma soccer club, were hit by the throwing of some paper bombs. Three of them were injured. Two in a more serious way: it is a 38-year-old and a 41-year-old.

The first suffered abrasions on his arm and chest and was taken to the Tor Vergata hospital, the other had abrasions on his arm and face and was taken to the hospital in Frascati. Investigations underway by the Casilino police station.

Subscribe to the newsletter

