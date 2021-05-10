The clay court season continues with the third Masters 1,000 on the calendar on this surface: the Rome Masters. The facilities of the Foro Italico will host one more year (from May 9 to 16) a large participation of stars of the circuit, among which the presence of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas, among many others.

Schedule: What time does the 1000 Masters in Rome start?

The matches will start every day at 11:00. The most outstanding duels will be played on the most important tracks of the Foro Italico: Pista Central, Grand Stand Arena and La Pietrangeli. Each day, especially the first days of the tournament, about three games per court will be arranged, which will begin after the conclusion of the previous one.

Television: How to watch the Masters 1,000 of Rome 2021?

The tournament will be broadcast by Movistar +, and it can be followed through two channels: Movistar Deportes and #Vamos. On Saturday 15 the women’s final and men’s semifinals will take place; Sunday 16, turn of the men’s final.

Rome Masters 1,000 live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow the Masters 1,000 of Rome 2021. With us you will have the better minute by minute, the most impressive images of each day and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as each game is over.