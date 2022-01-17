The return derby is two months away but, you know, in Rome the teasing lasts 365 days a year. Both between fans and between clubs. And a new episode is fresh. The facts: Lazio publishes a photo with the phrase chosen by the fans for the giant screen in which there is an obvious error in the English translation. “Our children” becomes “ours children”, with one “s” too many.

the answer

–

The post remains there, it becomes viral on social media in the last 24 hours and today the English account of Roma decides, in its own way, to intervene. And he publishes the photos of Felix, of 2004 Keramtisis and of Volpato with the caption: “OUR children”. Clearly, any reference to Lazio’s tweet is purely intentional and not accidental. For now, no response from Lazio, at least until the next tweet …