The dream remains Davide Frattesi. But the situation is complex and Tiago Pinto doesn’t want to risk disappointing Mourinho with regard to the new Giallorossi midfield. So the Rome gm is evaluating the best alternatives and among these there is above all Renato Sanches, proposed to the Friedkin club. The 25-year-old Portuguese from Paris Saint-Germain is a profile that Special One likes a lot, so much so that he also ended up on the wish list last summer, when he was also followed intensely by Milan. In the end, Lilla sold him to PSG for 15 million, a goal the player particularly appreciated thanks to the presence of Luis Campos, the manager who represents a real mentor for the midfielder. However, the Parisian experience is below expectations, Sanches has 27 appearances and two goals, but beyond the numbers it is clear that something has gone wrong and, regardless of Galtier’s farewell, the situation does not seem destined to improve .
For this reason, PSG is now ready to open a negotiation, but Roma seem willing to start the discussion only on the basis of the loan with the right to buy. The Parisians appear available in this sense, but there is also the problem of salary to be resolved. In fact, Sanches takes about 6.5 million a season, an out-of-reference figure at the moment for the Giallorossi. The idea could be to exactly replicate the formula used last summer for the signing of Gini Wijnaldum: loan with PSG called to pay part of the player’s salary. Among other things, he is assisted by Jorge Mendes, an agent who has always been close to José Mourinho. Who knows, he might not be the key to bringing another Portuguese to Trigoria. Provided that in the meantime Roma fail to reach Frattesi.
