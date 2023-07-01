The dream remains Davide Frattesi. But the situation is complex and Tiago Pinto doesn’t want to risk disappointing Mourinho with regard to the new Giallorossi midfield. So the Rome gm is evaluating the best alternatives and among these there is above all Renato Sanches, proposed to the Friedkin club. The 25-year-old Portuguese from Paris Saint-Germain is a profile that Special One likes a lot, so much so that he also ended up on the wish list last summer, when he was also followed intensely by Milan. In the end, Lilla sold him to PSG for 15 million, a goal the player particularly appreciated thanks to the presence of Luis Campos, the manager who represents a real mentor for the midfielder. However, the Parisian experience is below expectations, Sanches has 27 appearances and two goals, but beyond the numbers it is clear that something has gone wrong and, regardless of Galtier’s farewell, the situation does not seem destined to improve .