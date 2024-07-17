The taxi war that saw thousands of people wait in vain under the scorching sun during the floods in Rome ends with a resounding defeat for the Municipality: under pressure from the lobby, only a thousand licenses and a price adjustment arrive, just to avoid displeasing the category.





The elephant of the Municipality has given birth to a delayed-action mouse with a resolution of the Council of Roberto Gualtieri that ignores the needs of the city, the increase in tourist flows, the Jubilee and humiliates users. If the mayor and the councilor for Mobility, Eugenio Patanè, thought they had given a turning point to the endless war of the Roman taxis, perhaps they were wrong. Because from the social networks full of denunciation videos, the eternal conflict moves to the courtrooms of the Administrative Court.

Codacons thunders: The resolutions of the Municipality of Rome on the subject of taxi licenses and fares will end up straight at the TAR of Lazio to be annulled by the administrative justice”. This is what Codacons states, which is against any increase in fares in favor of taxi drivers.

Codacons: “A slap in the face to millions of tourists”

“The Municipality of Rome has seen fit to compensate taxi drivers for the mini-increase in licenses decided by the administration, by granting them “monstrous” increases in fares – attacks Codacons – A real slap in the face to millions of citizens and tourists who, in addition to suffering from a completely inadequate service, will have to pay even more. A completely disproportionate, illogical, immoral resolution, contrary to the principles of good administration, which will now be challenged by Codacons at the TAR to block yet another abuse to the detriment of Roman citizens”.

Not only Codacons but also Assoutenti

“The maneuver of the municipality of Rome is frankly incomprehensible, and will effectively determine a blow to the pockets of users and tourists who visit the capital – explains the president Gabriele Melluso – the passage of the minimum fare from 3 to 9 euros, is equivalent to a 200% increase on the skin of citizens, while the ride from Ciampino airport, which should rise from 31 to 40 euros, would increase by 29%. The start fee, from 3 to 3.60 euros, would increase by +20%. “Increases that go in the only direction of making a gift to taxi drivers, in the face of a service that is leaking from all sides, with very long daily lines of users waiting for a taxi at airports and stations, white cars unfindable at night and still very few vehicles used to transport disabled people. Given the 4 million calls from citizens that will remain unanswered in 2023, over 30% of the total, and the daily disruptions that users experience, taxi fares in Rome should decrease, and certainly not increase,” concludes Melluso.

What does the Capitol resolution provide?

1 – The measure increases the number of Taxis with 1000 new licenses; the related tender will be published by the end of July.

2- The second resolution instead authorizes a remodulation of the tariffs within the limit of the expected inflation index; the initial increase on the taximeter, frozen since 2012, goes from 3 to 3.50 euros on weekdays during the day and goes from 7 euros to 7.50 euros at night, from 10 pm to 6 am. Furthermore, the minimum fare of 9 euros is introduced (currently about 3% of total fares are below this threshold).

The blow to airport travel

The minimum fares go up from 50 to 55 euros and from 31 to 40 euros, respectively from Fiumicino Airport and Ciampino Airport to get inside the Aurelian Walls (35 and 25 euros the minimum fare for destinations outside the Walls). The discount for women looking for a taxi to get around at night goes up from 10 to 15%, the discount for those who have to go to the hospital or for those who are leaving a disco and do not feel like driving remains at 10, while a 10% discount is introduced for the over 70s.