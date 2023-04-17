Rome is on edge because of the arrival of Feyenoord supporters for Thursday’s match against AS Roma. At least a thousand agents will be deployed, who will, among other things, watch over various tourist attractions. There will also be deposits around the main fountains in Rome, including the 17th-century Barcaccia fountain, which was damaged in 2015.
#Rome #edge #arrival #Feyenoord #crush #barriers #fountains #supervision #attractions
BNDES announces BRL 2 billion line for farmers who have dollar receivables – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Entrance to the BNDES headquarters building in Rio de Janeiro SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The National Bank for Economic and...
Leave a Reply