Rome is on edge because of the arrival of Feyenoord supporters for Thursday’s match against AS Roma. At least a thousand agents will be deployed, who will, among other things, watch over various tourist attractions. There will also be deposits around the main fountains in Rome, including the 17th-century Barcaccia fountain, which was damaged in 2015.

