One last blow, at the center of the team, because Roma do not have the director “like Pjanic or Pirlo”, to put it like Mourinho but instead have a player like Diawara now out of the technical and economic project (he earns over two million) from want to give up. The boy is now in the African Cup, this does not facilitate any negotiations, but something in Spain is moving and Valencia looks like a concrete track, while the one leading to Galatasaray is much less. Mourinho thinks that the midfield is the department that most needs to be put in place: Oliveira arrived and immediately took the field in the first two games, now the coach is asking for a player like Kamara able to give even more balance to the department.

Kamara and the alternatives

–

Having said that he can play, if necessary, even behind, where with the confirmation of Kumbulla there should be no news (for the summer like the southpaw Sarr of Chelsea), the Marseille central, who is free on a free transfer in June, could be included in a maxi operation that provides for the already secure redemptions of Ünder and Pau Lopez for about twenty million. On the French side, however, there is a lot of competition, which is why another name that is always valid is that of Hoffenheim’s Grillitsch, also due to expire in June. What is certain is that Mourinho, after Abraham and Rui Patricio, wants to definitively fix the backbone of the team and for this reason the situation must always be monitored Xhaka: in June he was the first name of the Portuguese coach for the midfield, then he remained at the ‘Arsenal. But in London he is not doing very well and who knows if the wedding cannot be celebrated a year late.