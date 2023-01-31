Rome, stop at the outdoor tables for the Briatore pizzeria, the entrepreneur blurts out

After the refusal of the municipality of Rome to the possibility of continuing to use the outdoor space for his pizzeria in via Veneto, Flavio Briatore rails against the bureaucracy and highlights the differences between the capital and Milan.

The Crazy Pizzathe entrepreneur’s chain of pizzerias, in Rome risks losing the outdoor spaces initially granted for the Covid emergency.

As it reports The Republicin fact, the permit for the area will expire in June and the first request for an extension has already been rejected. To get an answer, however, Flavio Briatore had to appeal to the Tar.

According to what the newspaper reveals, it was the technical report for the new and permanent occupation of public land that did not convince the Capitol.

“That’s how it is in Italy, you can’t work. Even if I have to say that, unlike Rome, in Milan they didn’t make any problem to extend us the occupation of public land with tables and chairs, we have two terraces” was Flavio Briatore’s outburst.

The entrepreneur also points out that the Crazy Pizza had the merit of restoring prestige to via Veneto, the via della Dolce Vita: “We gave via Veneto a big hand, now Nobu will open. If we then begin to say that the tables are annoying… anyway, now we’ll see”.

“Business is good, we are 60% over budget. I don’t know what happened, relations with the Capitol are good” underlines the entrepreneur, according to whom the outdoor spaces have never represented a problem for passers-by: “We had some condominium problems, but with the Crazy Pizza we don’t really bother to nobody”.