Convinced that he had been treated poorly, yesterday afternoon just before 6pm he showed up at the doctor’s office in Via Po in Rome and violently beat the 66-year-old doctor, reducing him to the point of dying. He told the police who intervened on the scene that he had a spinal infection and that he was convinced that the doctor had made the wrong treatment and medications. For this reason he hit him with his bare hands, seriously injuring him.

Taken under code red to the Umberto I polyclinic, the doctor is still hospitalized with a reserved prognosis with a cranial-facial trauma, a fracture of the left orbital floor and of the nasal septum. The 36-year-old Roman was arrested for attempted murder.