Milan, Inter and Juve for once will not be involved on the central fields. Like a year ago, Rome-Naples with Spalletti leaders. In 2021 Mou stopped him at 0-0

Serie A open championship, the most important matches of the next day will be Rome-Naples, the fourth against the first, sum of 48 points, and Atalanta-Lazio, the second against the fifth, sum of 45 points. Milan, Inter and Juve – the greats historical, the clubs that add up the highest number of league titles, 74 in three – will stand by and watch, engaged in less important matches. Juve with Empoli, Milan at San Siro against Monza, Inter at Fiorentina. We are on the eve of the eleventh day and there is plenty of time to return, but the axis has shifted.

The Center-South has re-emerged, with Naples dominant and with the rampant Romans. The Northern front was compacted around Atalanta (second), Milan (third) and Udinese, the special intruder, fifth like Lazio. Rome-Naples on Sunday evening will undo some knots. Last season Roma-Napoli was played almost on the same day, October 24th. This time it will be the 23rd, a perfect temporal coincidence, with a difference, a year ago it was valid for the ninth day, today for the eleventh. Another analogy imposes itself. Even a year ago, Napoli were leaders, with 24 points. Eight victories in the first eight days, Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli seemed unstoppable, predestined for the Scudetto. Osimhen went crazy, just like Kvaratskhelia today. Roma came from the humiliation in the Conference League, the 6-1 beating in Norway, against Bodø Glimt. José Mourinho could not lose and played so as not to catch them, he left the ball to Spalletti and waited in vain for the perfect restart. Napoli hit a post and a crossbar. It ended 0-0 and the coaches were sent off, Mou for a double yellow card and Spalletti for protests after the match. Milan reached Napoli at the top, a heavenly sign in hindsight. This time a draw at the Olimpico would allow Atalanta to catch Napoli at the top, if the Gasperinians beat Lazio. The precedent forces Napoli to discontinuity, to win in Rome to avoid that another equal or, worse, a defeat instills the doubt of the repeating history and strengthens Mourinho in his anti-Spalletti figure. See also Spalletti's list for ADL: at the top is Koulibaly, the new captain

Mou is the exorcist of the great Tuscan, Spalletti has never beaten him. They met six times: three wins for the Portuguese and three draws. With the aggravation of the “zero tituli” brand, because Mou coined the slogans on intellectual prostitution and “tituli” in March 2009 as an Inter coach after a match against Spalletti’s Roma. On Sunday the Napoli coach is called to pass a past that pinches him. A win at Roma home would have enormous value for the Napoli standings and would allow Spalletti to break the circle in which Mourinho imprisoned him.

Maurizio Sarri in Bergamo will have to invent something to compensate for the absence of Ciro Immobile, unavailable until January. The association with what happened in 2016 is inevitable, when Sarri at Napoli reprogrammed Mertens as a false nine to fill the chasm opened by the sale of Higuain and Milik’s injury. A brilliant intuition, the trident in Banda Bassotti format, Callejon-Mertens-Insigne, dragged Naples towards the sun of the future, the Sarrista revolution. Today Pedro or Felipe Anderson at the center of the attack is the most logical solution, but Sarri is unpredictable. Why not the discontented Luis Alberto, for example? The Spaniard and Sarri have not tied, on a solution to Mertens they could find themselves. On the other hand, a Milinkovic tower block of the area could be dared. A championship open to everything, outside the usual schemes. See also Rome, successful operation for Karsdorp: he will be back in 6 weeks

