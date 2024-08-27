Rome, a man’s body found in his home: he was naked and with his head in the fridge

This morning, Tuesday 27 August, a man was found dead in his apartment in Romein via Santa Colomba, Fidene area. It was naked and with his head resting inside the refrigeratorThe body is of a 65 year old German man who lived in the house. The body was found by a friend who had been unable to contact him for a few days, so he decided to visit him. Once he arrived he found the door closed from inside and without obvious signs of violence or break-in.

Once inside, the friend found the 65-year-old’s body and alerted the Fidene Policearrived on the scene with a patrol car. The Fire Brigade also intervened. The most plausible hypothesis at the moment is that the man died from illness, perhaps while he was trying relief from the heat of the Capital by opening the refrigerator. Theautopsy.