A fire broke out in the night in Rome: the fire in a parking lot of the Italian Post Office, located in the southern area of ​​the capital, in the Centocelle district.

In the fire – in via Palmiro Togliatti, on the outskirts – 16 cars, owned by the Italian Post Office, were destroyed. No one was involved: on site, in addition to the firefighters, the police.

The vehicles involved were completely destroyed by the flames: they were all parked in an external area.

Investigations are underway to establish the causes of what happened.