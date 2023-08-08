A case of bullying in Rome, the story is told by the girl’s mother: 5 boys who bullied a 14-year-old Milanese girl for months in an exclusive school in northern Rome.

According to the five, Rita (invented name, ed) would have been “guilty” of having left one of the boys with her schoolmates. According to the mother of the 14-year-old, the Roma International School, a few steps from the Farnesina, “didn’t lift a finger to protect our daughter”.

The 14-year-old with her family seems to have been forced to return to Milan.

According to what was reported in la Repubblica, in fact, for four months, every day, when the student entered the classroom, someone said: “It smells like me**, let’s open the windows”. And they sang against her «Milan in flames». Giggles at the roll call, social networks blocked or clogged with phrases such as “go eat the cutlet” or “go back to that shitty place”.

«The institute wrote, in a report on the events, that those were “just stadium songs” – explained the mother -. As if my daughter didn’t understand that, according to them, it was all a game. It is not so. She’s gotten to the point of thinking about ending it.”

The family will have to wait for the month of September to get a response on what happened and only then can it be decided whether it was bullying or just light-hearted.

The 14-year-old’s mother is outraged by the handling of the incident and has brought her daughter and brother, also a student of the Rome International School, back to Lombardy. The father, a manager, will commute to see her children.