Mourinho's Roma ends, sadly, like that of Rudi Garcia

Mourinho's Roma ends, sadly, like that of Rudi Garcia (2016): iThe French failed to put the church in the center of the village, as he failed this year in Naples. And he was sacked in January of his third season in the capital, after a disappointing match against Milan, before Roma-Verona, which will be played on Saturday at the Olimpico.

From today, Daniele De Rossi sits on the bench, 40 years old, 614 appearances and 64 goals (second after Francesco), 2 marriages, in the Totti era, the second, much loved, flag of the “”Magica”. A few words, after thanking his American brothers, Friedkin: “The emotion of being able to sit on our bench is indescribable, everyone knows what Roma is for me… We have no time, no choice: to be competitive, to fight for our objectives and trying to achieve them are the only priorities that my staff and I have given ourselves”, said Daniele, married for the second time to the beautiful actress Sarah Felberbaum, 2 children.

The contract, which binds De Rossi to Roma, expires on 30 June 2024: no renewal option was included in the agreement. If De Rossi does well in these months, he will obviously be able to gain confirmation as coach for the future too: everything will therefore be left to the judgment of the pitch, from results to performances, from now until the end of the season. A bonus was included in the agreement between De Rossi and Roma in the event of a place in the next edition of the Champions League. In case of another flop, Conte could arrive.

Returning to Mou's dismissal, there are those who joke about the Conference League, won by the Giallorossi in Tirana, but it was since 2010 that an Italian team had not won a trophy in Europe. And last year there was the Europa League final which was lost, not only in the opinion of the Portuguese, due to the referee's anti-Roma decisions. The dismissal of the Portuguese, after the heavy defeats in the derby and in Milan, was decided by the Yankee shareholders, who were increasingly colder, dissatisfied and convinced that with the expensive Mou there were no longer the conditions to save the season.

And now they intend to try to get back into the Champions League zone.

Daniele De Rossi, who never became the “future captain” in post-Totti Rome, therefore returns to work in his city with a less than exciting CV in Serie B: 5 months as coach on the Spal bench, with 3 wins, 6 draws, 8 defeats before being sacked.

A leap into the dark, for the club and above all for the “Magica” fans, who had always filled the Olimpico, crowning the coach of the “Triple” won with Inter, who was placed on 1 step below Totti and 2 below Paulo Roberto Falcao.

Unfortunately, first and foremost for the warmest fans in Italy, at 61 years old, Mourinho is no longer the “Special one”, who revealed himself in London, in Milan, in Madrid. In the 5 teams, coached after Moratti's, the Portuguese's adventure ended with “zero titles”, a failed renewal (Real Madrid) and 4 consecutive dismissals. Perhaps, for many Giallorossi fans, the myth is even more important than reality. But the reality is relentless.

And, in recent years, American entrepreneurs have signed mega-cheques to give coaches to players who the big clubs couldn't afford, such as Lukaku and Dybala. He has a salary, out of reach for everyone (except the Juventus of the Agnelli era) and only one request: to finish at least fourth. Mourinho signed a three-year contract worth 7 million euros net per year, plus bonuses. Tottenham took care of supplementing his salary: until the expiry of the agreement, which he had reached with the “Special One”, therefore for the last two seasons, Spurs paid the Portuguese 9 million euros a year. The overall sum will therefore be 16 million for 2021/22 and 2022/23, while in 2023/24 it will be lowered to “only” 7 million paid by the Friedkins.

In short, Mourinho's salary remains among the highest, but continues to decrease, certainly also due to the latest failures. Second only to Diego Simeone, coach of Atletico Madrid, first in the league with a paycheck of 43 million euros a year.

De Rossi's emoluments certainly cannot compete with them, who as a footballer, in 18 seasons, earned from the club – without considering bonuses for sporting results – 56.17 million euros net (103.91 million euros the total cost on the company budgets). The average net salary, between 2004 and 2019, was 3.74 million euros. TOAt the beginning of the last decade, De Rossi, world champion with Lippi's Italy in 2006, he became the second highest paid player in the squad, with a salary of around 8 million per year, obviously second only to “Pupone”.

Son of Alberto De Rossi, former coach of the Giallorossi youth team, he completed the entire process up to the first team, where he made his debut on 30 October 2001 in a Champions League match. He won 2 Italian Cups and 1 League Super Cup; in the national team he played 117 matches with 21 goals, winning the 2006 World Cup with his teammates Totti and Perrotta (Olympic bronze and European title with the Under team in 2004). The first and most welcome “good luck!” the new coach received it from his former captainwho put a “like” on Instagram next to a post by the former Giallorossi footballer, Fabrizio Romondini, who wrote to Daniele: “Come on, my friend!”

