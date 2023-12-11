Mourinho quotes Cicero, 'silence is one of the great arts of conversation'

“Silence is one of the great arts of conversation according to Marcus Tullius Cicero, old Roman wisdom.” It is one of the “sentences” that José Mourinho entrusts to Instagram, the day after the match at the Olimpico between Roma and Fiorentina, costing the expulsions of Zalewski (double yellow) and Lukaku with the Giallorossi coach going on press silence at the end of the match (no interview in front of the cameras, nor press conference). As soon as the match was over, Mou greeted Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano in the tunnel and then immediately left the Olympic stadium.



Now here is Mourinho publishing four photoseach with caption: Cicero's phrase it accompanies that of Kayode's intervention on Zalewski.

In the first the coach says to Burdisso “brothers are always brothers”, in the second he thanks the south curve for the banner “Mourinho a Roma fan for life”, the last one contains the note given to the ball boy and to be delivered to Rui Patricio commenting “this was me 50 years ago. Well done, boy”.

Rome, Mourinho drops a poker of photos and… quotes Cicero





