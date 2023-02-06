Mourinho rekindles social media with a post that is a succession of photographs of ripped football socks. It is no mystery that it Special One often resorts to code words and media digs to get his thoughts out. Even today, the Giallorossi coach ignited the imagination of the fans with shots that portray playing socks with holes, supposedly following clashes on the pitch. The caption reads: “Nice socks for the best game… Approved by the football authorities“. In a few minutes, the post gathered many comments and disparate theories. One of all, the allusion to the “good game”, that good game that many would like from Mourinho’s team. Another hypothesis is the reference to the socks of Nainggolan, known for using this practice of cutting at the height of the calves which does not seem to meet the favors of the Roma coach. Referring to the Ninja could allude to his combativeness on the pitch which, as some fans point out, is typical of Mourinho’s players and which the Giallorossi struggle to bring out. The mention to the authorities could be linked to rumors about the investigation involving Manchester City, accused of violating some tax issues. The more mischievous lead him back to the decidedly disappointing market of Rome.