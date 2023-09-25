Genoa – Pellegrini working to get back on the pitch, while Smalling should also miss Thursday’s match against Genoa. This is the situation in Roma, to which Josè Mourinho today granted a day of rest after returning during the night from the match against Turin and the resumption of training is scheduled in Trigoria tomorrow morning. The captain has the aim of returning to the coach’s rotations, because even if he was on the bench with the Granata he still didn’t have the necessary pace to be able to come on.

In the meantime, Roma are enjoying the performance of Romelu Lukaku, who has scored in all of the last three matches. A first revenge after the various criticisms of the summer given his flirtations, which then remained just that, with Inter, Juventus and Arabia. “They denigrated me, it’s the truth“. These are the lyrics of the song Bâtiment by the French rapper Niska which appeared today in the Belgian center forward’s Instagram stories. An answer, according to some, to those who had doubts about his qualities. Certainly not in Trigoria, with Mourinho confirming him as the starter in tandem with Paulo Dybala also in Genoa.