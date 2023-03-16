The Roma coach on the second leg of tomorrow’s round of 16 at Real Sociedad after the 2-0 first leg: “The fans help but the pitch counts, we’re not afraid of the environment”. Alguacil, opposing coach: “We are ready”

“The perfect storm” evoked by Real Sociedad to go through and reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League shakes neither José Mourinho nor the captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Spaniards want to make history, but the Portuguese coach – who really made it – replies with a mixture of self-confidence and common sense. “The Olimpico always gives us the perfect storm – says the Special One -. Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose with them. The stadium is a very beautiful thing, but in the end it’s the pitch that speaks. The last time I I’ve seen a stadium score a goal was in 2005 in the semi-final against Liverpool: the ball hadn’t gone in but the stadium scored (Chelsea led, ed.)”.

“The stadium helps, you see that the home team has more positive results than the away team, but the stadium doesn’t play. Tomorrow there will be a great atmosphere and this support from the Real Sociedad fans motivates us. The disaster was at the time of the Covid with the empty stadium. The facility is beautiful, the pitch is gorgeous, they play very well, the referee is among the top and we have won the Conference League, we are not afraid of the environment. If you tell me I’m going to the storm in Nazaré (in Portugal, where there are the biggest waves for surfing, ed.) I say no, instead we are happy to find a storm in the stadium, I think Roma will play better in these conditions”. See also GP Silverstone Moto2, world hit for Fernandez: wins and overtakes Vietti (6th)

Derby — Sunday’s derby seems far away right now. “The next match is always the most important. Tomorrow is the most important of the season, Friday will be Sunday’s match. In my analysis, the team that gives us the most guarantees will play. In any case, we are a team of serious people who make his work to the max, but sometimes he doesn’t find results. We struggle a bit to play many games, and it’s a normal thing. There are teams that have 24-25 players all on the same level and it’s not a problem for them There are teams that can play every two days, but it’s different for us. If an injury, disqualification or tiredness comes, it’s not easy. I’m always with them and they with me, tomorrow will be the most important match.”

pilgrims — Captain Pellegrini also uses caution. “Real Sociedad have great ball possession and it’s lucky to get here having won 2-0 at home, but we’ll all have to give our all in terms of commitment and concentration. It’s going to be a very difficult match, it’s going to be a great battle and we’re not scared. I trust my team completely.” He says honestly about himself: “The bad season was also my fault. You can always do more, net of some problems I had. I never like to hide behind the alibi of not being trained or not at the one hundred percent. I’m not satisfied with my season either. I’m happy with my commitment, however. I know I play an important role, which gives responsibilities and it’s never been a problem. At this point in the season I wanted to arrive with numbers different, but I have always given my best. I have always put the team first. I am proud of the group and proud to be their captain. I hope that in the season finale I will do better than I have done so far, to make up for what I have lost along the way”. On living together with Dybala he explains: “There isn’t a tactical problem. Being able to share space with Paulo is just luck. He can put the ball wherever he wants at any time.” Very true. Maybe it will also be useful tomorrow night. See also European Championships in Monaco: Jacobs stops, no 4x100 relay

REAL SOCIETY HERE — The key phrase is one: “You can”. Coach Imanol Alguacil says it, with the face of someone who really believes in it. In short, the quarter-finals of the Europa League do not seem an impossible goal at these latitudes. “Tomorrow will be Real Sociedad’s 100th match in Europe. 90 percent of the fans who will be there tomorrow believe we can get to the quarter-finals. Even though we have Roma ahead and Mourinho, a top coach. Of course, it will be complicated. We have to create the perfect storm with thirty-metre waves and surfing above. I have not the slightest doubt that we are ready. We must do what is expected of us. We want a historic, magical evening, and tomorrow we hope it will be. I am happy with what he is doing the team in the last three and a half years. That’s why I was very angry after Roma. I know I have to be tough, but we still have the opportunity to do it, without risking too much. Penalties? We haven’t tried them, they’re things you don’t they can coach. The referee? He will be excellent and won’t affect the result.” See also PSG: injured and suspended to face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 of the Champions League

