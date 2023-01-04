José Mourinho is increasingly convinced of excluding a big player from the match against Bologna. For the 16.30 match scheduled at the Olimpico against the rossoblu, the Special One seems willing to leave Tammy Abraham on the bench – at least initially -. No “Fab Four” then. In fact, the coach, who will watch the match from the grandstand (he is disqualified for the next two rounds), is increasingly determined to focus on the usual 3-4-2-1 with Pellegrini and Dybala behind Zaniolo.

AND IN THE MEDIAN?

The exclusion of Abraham and the consequent advancement of Pellegrini on the trocar inevitably frees up a place in the midfield close to Cristante. On paper, the favorite for a starting shirt is Matic but watch out for surprises: during the break, in fact, Mourinho showed that he is betting on the young Tahirovic. That’s why the presence of the nineteen-year-old Swede from 1′ cannot be excluded a priori. For the class of 2003 it would be a great opportunity to demonstrate that he deserved Mou’s trust. By deploying him as a starter, the coach would finally have the opportunity to see him from the start in a real match and – in the meantime – send a clear message to Tiago Pinto and the owners in view of the January transfer market.