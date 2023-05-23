“We could make history, but getting to the Champions League with a 7 million transfer market isn’t history, it’s not even a miracle. It is Jesus Christ who arrived in Rome and went for a walk to the Vatican” thundered José Mourinho last night in the press room of the Olimpico. But just over a week before the final in Budapest, Special One is keeping anxious are precisely the precious pieces of the last summer session: Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum.The two shots scored by Tiago Pinto who, due to a not the best physical condition, risk reaching the super challenge against the Andalusians of Sevilla with the batteries still half discharged.

Dybala’s health is what worries the Setubal coach the most. In fact, Joya is still suffering the consequences of Palomino’s killer intervention: the yellow and red number 21’s ankle is still sore and, against Salernitana, he wasn’t even taken to the bench so as not to run any kind of risk. Paulo is also in doubt for the match scheduled for Saturday against Fiorentina and, if he doesn’t take the field at the Franchi, he would reach the final in Budapest without having played a starting match for almost two months. The last presence since 1′ is that of 8 April in Turin. Today and tomorrow – despite the two days off granted to the team – the Argentine will continue to be followed by the Trigoria staff on his recovery journey.

WIJNALDUM

The presence of Wijnaldum in the last act of the Europa League is not in doubt, but – even in this case – the Dutchman is certainly not 100% fit. After missing the first six months of the season due to a broken tibia, Gini’s return was also hampered by the muscle injury sustained a month ago in the quarter-final against Feyenoord. A series of unfortunate events that never allowed Mourinho to fully exploit the player who had convinced PSG to offer him a salary of 10 million a year (7 plus 3 bonus). In the last two league games he was deployed from the 1st minute to regain the rhythm of the match, in Leverkusen instead he came on the pitch at the beginning of the second half to help the team not squeeze too much and resist the siege of Xabi Alonso’s men. However, despite the effort, Wijnaldum’s impact was not what was expected: the problem is obviously not his technique or his way of being on the pitch – the stigmata of the great player are there and you can see it – but his physical form still not at the top. For this reason, the Florence race will also serve number 25 as a “running in” in view of Budapest. There are only eight days left to become the real Wijnaldum again.