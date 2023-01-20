The two bodies, that of the elderly woman in an advanced state of decomposition, were discovered by the other son of the victim who then raised the alarm

An 83-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter were found dead yesterday afternoon around 5pm in the apartment where they lived in via Giulio Salvatori in Monte Mario, Rome. The two bodies, that of the old woman in an advanced state of decomposition, were discovered by the other son of the victim who then raised the alarm.

The autopsy examination will clarify the causes of death, that of the 54-year-old recently while that of the mother should have occurred at least a month ago. No signs of violence were found by an initial medical examination on the two corpses. Even the apartment, full of junk, didn’t show any traces of forced entry. The policemen of the Primavalle police station are involved in the investigation.