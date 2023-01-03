Rome, mother and daughter found dead at home: the dynamics are being investigated

The death of two women, mother and daughter, in a council house in San Basilio in Rome is still shrouded in mystery. The neighbors raised the alarm, who had heard unusual noises coming from their apartment.

When the police arrived, the two women, aged 90 and 60, were found lifeless. Based on an initial reconstruction carried out by the coroner who arrived on the spot, both had already been dead for a few days. He brings it back Fanpage.it. The elderly mother would die first.

The causes of the death of the 90-year-old would be due to advanced age. Her daughter, on the other hand, died of a heart attack. Probably the 60-year-old, after realizing that her mother was dead, suffered an illness.

The daughter, therefore, would have committed suicide after realizing that her mother was dead. But only after the autopsy on both bodies will it be possible to say with certainty what happened.