“We have deployed more patrols to check the use of mobile phones while driving, and we are imposing thousands of fines for lack of priority for pedestrians on the crossing”. Speaking is the new commander of the Local Police of Rome Capital Mario De Sclavis during a meeting with journalists at the headquarters of the Corps.

“For speed cameras there are open roads because mobile speed cameras cannot be placed, on Colombo for example they cannot be positioned safely – added De Sclavis – Then one cannot be placed every 100 metres, but if this contempt for the life and freedom of others I can put a hundred, but if between one and the other someone drives drunk and hits the accelerator…”.