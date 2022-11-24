Maximum Morattiformer president of theInterspoke to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss. Among the various topics covered, also the comparison between Jose Mourinhohis coach at the time of the Nerazzurri treble, and Luciano Spalletti: “If I were still the president of theInter who would I choose between Jose Mourinho And Luciano Spalletti? Today I would say Spalletti“. These are the first words of Moratti who then motivates his choice: “Out of esteem and knowledge, for me José would always remain security. In terms of novelty, however, I would take Spalletti for whom I have great admiration and who would certainly be able to do well. Well, if I were still president of Inter, I would always choose Spalletti“.