The Rome preliminary hearing judge sentenced Jacopo De Vivo to 5 years in an abbreviated sentence. He was arrested in February 2023 together with his partner, the practicing lawyer Camilla Marianera, on charges of corruption in judicial documents. De Vivo and Marianera, whose trial is underway with the ordinary procedure, are accused of having sold in exchange for 'bribes', information covered by the confidentiality of the investigation.

De Vivo, in prison for over a year, will serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, after the favorable opinion expressed by the prosecutor's office. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Giulia Guccione, had asked for a 6-year sentence for him. The judge also established compensation to be established in civil proceedings, in favor of the Presidency of the Council and the Ministry of Justice which are civil parties.

According to the prosecutor's indictment, from 2021 to last December, the two ''provided economic benefits to an unknown public official, belonging to the judicial offices of Rome and in charge of the wiretapping office, so that he would carry out contrary acts to the duties of his office, consisting in detecting the existence of criminal proceedings covered by secrecy, the existence of telephone, environmental and telematic interceptions, acts remunerated on average in the amount of 300 euros per request''.