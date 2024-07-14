Rome, mega-brawl at the metro: pickpockets belting in the crowd. The VIDEO

Saturday night in the Rome subway, a Wild West-like experience, with chain robberies, beatings to a pickpocketing victim who fought back, and finally a huge brawl between gangs. The disturbances occurred around 8:00 p.m. at Barberini station, in the heart of the capital. According to the reconstruction by Corriere della Sera, it all began when a foreign tourist suffered an attempted robbery. The man allegedly fought back, but his accomplices arrived to help the pickpocket, beating the unfortunate man, perhaps even spraying him with pepper spray.

Shortly thereafter, all hell broke loose between the gang that had just acted and another rival group of pickpockets. All South Americans, according to the witnesses. According to Ansa, in Barberini some people entered a subway car, and there the massive brawl broke out, with about twenty people involved. Several passengers later reported having had money, wallets or cell phones stolen. What is certain is that the police had to intervene in force to quell the disturbances, along with security guards and an ambulance. Atac was forced to close the entire station for about 40 minutes, necessary to restore order and calm. There were no significant injuries.