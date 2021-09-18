Massimo Lopez talks about his incredible adventure under his home in Rome. “I was chased by a boar“he says in a video on Instagram.” I went to throw the garbage in the bin and the animal pointed at me. I saw him just looking at me and then he started running towards me because I had a bag. I ran away, throwing the bag in the garbage, but he didn’t go in why overflowed with rubbish that has been there for weeks with bad smell and more “.”And they wonder why there are wild boars, maybe we shouldn’t kill them but someone else. Forget it, they have good feelings “he concludes, adding with a hint of bitterness,” that we all pay the waste tax “.