Rome, marijuana plantation discovered: almost 300 plants over two meters tall

Hundreds of plants more than two meters tall. Maxi seizure on the outskirts of Rome, where the carabinieri discovered a cannabis plantation.

The military followed a 48-year-old and a 26-year-old, surprising them while they were taking care of 265 plants grown in an isolated area Fara in Sabina.

The two, seriously suspected of the crimes of cultivation and detention for the purpose of drug dealing, were arrested and placed under house arrest, while the plants were uprooted and subjected to seizure for subsequent analysis.