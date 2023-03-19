Rome Marathon 2023 streaming and live TV: where to watch the race

Today, Sunday 19 March 2023, between 8 and 14.45 the Acea Run Rome The Marathon returns, the 28th edition of the Rome marathon with departure and arrival from via dei Fori Imperiali. The Run4Rome relay and the derby Fun Race are also planned. Important numbers are announced for the event which will see the first edition without restrictions due to Covid. The members, between the classic race and Roma Fun, are announced to be over 30,000. As always, it will be necessary to close some roads to traffic, prevent parking and limit some buses. Where to see the Rome Marathon 2023 live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The Run Rome the Marathon, the most attended marathon in Italy scheduled for today morning – Sunday 19 March 2023 – will start from Via dei Fori Imperiali at 8 am and will be visible live on TV on the Sky Sport Uno satellite channel from 07.55 am to 10:30 with commentary by Nicola Roggero and Stefano Baldini.

Rome marathon 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, and the other paid platform NowTv.

Path

We have seen where to watch the Rome Marathon 2023 (Acea Run Rome The Marathon) on TV and live streaming, but what is the route of the race scheduled for today, Sunday 19 March? The 42-kilometre route develops in a circular route which, like every year, extends between the most important historical and cultural monuments and sites of the city: the Colosseum, the Baths of Caracalla, the Pyramid of Cestius, the Basilica of San Paolo, the Tiber Island, San Pietro, Castel Sant’Angelo, Foro Italico, Ponte Milvio, Auditorium Parco della Musica, Piazza del Popolo, Spanish Steps and Via dei Fori Imperiali.