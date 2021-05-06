ROME

After announcing that Mourinho will be their coach next season, Roma today face the semi-final return to United with little hope of a historic comeback. The 6-2 conceded in the first leg does not leave any margin of error for tonight at the Olímpico. The Italian team presents a long list of casualties: Calafiori (quadriceps), Spinazzola (quadriceps), Pau López (shoulder), Veretout (quadriceps), El Shaarawy (quadriceps), Carles Pérez (quadriceps) and Diawara (hip).

AS to follow: Dzeko. He scored in the first leg and the offensive capacity of his team depends on him tonight, who need a 4-0.