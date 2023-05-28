Rome, man crouched in the night: what happened

Yesterday evening, Saturday 27 May 2023, a 44-year-old man was shot in the legs in via Chiovenda, in the Don Bosco area. The victim was hit by three bullets while walking on the street.

According to reports from Roma Today, reports to the police arrived shortly before 10pm from some citizens who heard the shots. Several police cars intervened on the spot, who found the man lying on the ground in a pool of blood. Immediately aided, he was taken to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic and underwent surgery: his life would not be in danger.

As mentioned, there were three shots fired, all aimed at the legs: the goal was to strike the legs, there are few doubts about it, and the investigations are focusing on the victim’s past and any links with criminal organizations.

Yesterday’s episode is not an isolated case. For months, in fact, the eastern quadrant of the capital has been the scene of bloody news events. On Friday evening in via Ostuni, a few kilometers away from via Chiovenda, Luciano Marsella, 50, was wounded in the buttock by a gunshot. On 12 March, however, Luigi Finizio, 51, was shot and killed while refueling at a service station in Quadraro, in via dei Ciceri, on the corner with via degli Angeli. Already known to the police for his drug record, he had a significant relationship: his cousin is Girolamo Finizio, companion of the sister of the wife of Angelo Senese, boss who in turn is the brother of Michele, known as O ‘Pazzo. But that’s not all: a few weeks ago, in via dei Pisoni, Andrea Fiore, 54, was shot dead in his apartment in Quadraro.