Gianluca Scamacca continues to send signals of understanding to Rome. If West Ham’s will is to try to monetize the sale of the striker who arrived in England last summer, that of the boy who grew up at Fulvio Bernardini is to return “home” to complete his growth path with the team he has always been a fan of.

In recent weeks, the former Sassuolo – in an interview with the Gazzetta – had spoken explicitly of his desire to return to wearing the yellow and red colors, today he returned to the subject without directly naming the Friedkin club: “For many, I am an unexpressed talent – he told Locker room chronicles – I know I still have hidden qualities, but I’m 100% sure whoever takes me gets a bargain. All I need is being in the right place at the right time”. And the right place in Gianluca’s head is clearly the technical center of Trigoria, where to welcome him he would find a coach like José Mourinho ready to bet on him.

the situation

—

Although the Hammers have not yet succumbed to the idea of ​​letting the player go on loan without guarantees on a possible purchase, the fact that the Hammers are looking for a new striker to flesh out Moyes’ offensive department is not accidental. In London they know the boy’s will well and for this reason the feeling of the player and those close to him is that between now and the end of the market the English management can open up to the hypothesis of an onerous loan with the right to buy. In this sense, the possible purchase of Origi by West Ham would facilitate – and not a little – an acceleration of Rome in the race for Scamacca. The Giallorossi management is only waiting for the right moment to attempt a lunge. If, in the meantime, the GM Tiago Pinto manages to sell a holder thus collecting an important figure (the main candidates are Ibañez or alternatively Zalewski) Scamacca’s return to the capital could become a reality sooner than expected.