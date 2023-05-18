African heat and equatorial rains: Rome looks like a jungle. The case

The combination of the African heat and the equatorial rains has produced in Rome the phenomenon of real jungles that are covering the cityespecially parks and especially sidewalks, also producing serious dangers for safety and security. In the Capitol, the oppositions have asked for the convening of the “transparency commission” to know what is happening and above all who is responsible. The answer was laconic: few funds and it will be necessary to wait for 2024 but in any case the mowing is restarting, albeit very reduced, in almost all the municipalities, using both mechanical and chemical treatment.

The competent councilor is Sabrina Alfonsi and Valerio Barletta who is on the staff and who brings up the management of the previous Raggi council again and precisely the mechanism developed in 2020 for the tenders intervened directly on the matter. Indeed, in an interview with RomaToday he declared: “The 16-lot tender for weeding is the result of the political choice of the previous administration which took the management away from Ama to go and find it on the free market. The extremely tiring tender ended only in June 2022 and saw proposals arrive from hundreds of companies for each lot, many of which were judged negatively due to anomalous discounts. Even today, there are difficulties on the part of the territories that have seen themselves invested in new tasks, without having additional resources” .

On the Raggi, the councilor of the II town hall Rino Fabiano then increased the dose: “We too will leave in the next few days but I want to remind you that a problem of no small importance had arisen with Raggi. We are ready, but we need to understand if the winning companies are able to operate. We have 35,000 trees in our area, this must be put into account when it comes to weeding”. We recall that it was precisely during the Raggi junta that one of the most bizarre proposals came into being to manage the phenomenon of tall grass in parks.

The Councilor for the Environment Pinuccia Montanari proposed the use of sheep as lawn mowers. Faced with the mockery and irony of social media, he then said that “The mayor has urged me to use sheep and animals for this activity”. The Pd replied through the deputy secretary of Lazio Enzo Foschi: “The mockery of the Raggi council against the Romans continues. Today is the turn of the sheep and goats to be used in the parks and villas of the capital to counter the ‘phenomenon of’ tall grass’.

So goodbye to gardeners and lawnmowers, as they exist in all cities of the world! After the seagulls, who in the absence of normal waste collection, take the place of garbage collectors to clean up the streets, today is the turn of the sheep. The question therefore arises spontaneously: what will Raggi do against the mosquitoes that crowd our homes during the summer season: will it supply us with a gecko that everyone knows is greedy for insects?” This time the spotlights are on the nefarious mechanisms for the competitions developed by the previous Raggi and the dismissal of Ama. And the Romans who thought they had finally got rid of the Rays still have to deal with the harmful consequences of its measures.

