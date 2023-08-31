Rome (AFP)

The Belgian international striker, Romelu Lukaku, received a reception usually reserved for rock stars when he arrived in the Italian capital to join the Roma club, and the team’s supporters considered him to be the savior, before facing the renewed Milan “Friday”, in the opening of the third round of the Italian Football Championship.

Lukaku may only have signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea, but that didn’t matter to the thousands of fans who caused havoc at Ciampino airport.

Roma supporters lit fires and cheered, causing some cars to be damaged as fans climbed to catch a glimpse of Lukaku emerging from American owner Dan Friedkin’s plane.

Some 50,000 Roma supporters followed Friedkin online as he flew his private jet from England to pick up Lukaku from Brussels and on to Rome, the sort of showy entry that would have made the late former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi proud.

Regardless of whether Lukaku was not wanted at Chelsea, as one banner in Ciampino made clear, Roma supporters crowned the 30-year-old striker “the new king of Rome”.

Rome’s owner, the billionaire businessman Friedkin, who lent his Spitfires for the Hollywood blockbuster “Dunkirk,” seems to like the show.

Two years ago, he surprised everyone by appointing Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho to supervise the team, and last summer Roma presented his Argentine star, Paulo Dybala, in a light show at the famous fashion house, Fendi.

Lukaku’s arrival is a big boost for the capital’s club, especially in light of the continued absence of English striker Tammy Abraham, who was injured in his knee late last season, and Andrea Belotti was alone to lead the offensive line, and the new domestic season did not start in an ideal way, as Mourinho’s battalion got a point. One of two games so far.

Things did not indicate optimism on the eve of the Milan confrontation, especially with doubts that Dybala would also not participate due to a thigh injury.

Mourinho admitted last week that Rome is not in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots, but if Lukaku is not injured, the capital team has enough strength to change this assessment.

It is unlikely that Lukaku will participate against Milan, because he did not properly prepare for the new season in light of his problems with Inter, who was expected to continue in his ranks, after he spent last season in his ranks on loan, and led him to the Champions League final, but the player reneged. His promise amid the discontent of Inter supporters.

Mourinho will be back on the bench after his two-match ban expires, and will have to find the tactics needed to stop Milan, who started the season strongly, buoyed by some fresh faces.

Newcomer, American striker Christian Pulisic, another former Chelsea player, scored a goal in Milan’s opening two matches, while Dutchman Tijjani Rynders and Englishman Ruben Loftus-Cheek shone in the midfield that lost Sandro Tonali in favor of Newcastle United, and Algerian Ismail Bennacer due to a serious injury in the knee. knee.

Milan, the 2022 champion, is equal to 6 points with Napoli, the league champion last season, and the latter will host the struggling Lazio without a score, despite playing its first two matches against humble Lecce and promoted Genoa to the first division.

Napoli did not seem affected by the pressures of defending his title, and started the new season strongly, which made his supporters hope that they could do what the late Argentine star Diego Maradona could not do by retaining the title.