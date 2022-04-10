Once again the Rome-Prix gave emotions, evenly distributed between two lively races that however saw the same winner. The Eur track is confirmed as one of the best in the Formula E calendar, capable of enhancing the characteristics of the current single-seaters in the best possible way. In fact, the Capitoline circuit offers high-speed sections in which the cars can rely on their 250 kW of power and cross the 200 km / h barrier, while presenting the traditional low-mileage curves necessary to introduce those disconnected fundamental for regeneration in braking. The Roman circuit also offers a considerable variety in terms of road surface, with different types of gradients and numerous irregularities. There are also curves to draw and interpret such as the hairpin bend around the Marconi obelisk, ma the real highlight of the Lazio track is the slope below the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana. Each category in motorsport has its own iconic points that riders are eager to tackle: Formula 1 has Eau Rouge at Spa, MotoGP has Arrabbiate at Mugello, while WEC boasts Porsche curves at Le Mans. For Formula E all this is embodied by the braking of curve 7 at Eur, in which the cars reach over 200 km / h, jumping over the bumps and then undergoing a violent compression that destabilizes the car in a braking which also coincides with a overtaking point. Rome therefore sets itself as an example both for the circuits that aspire to enter the calendar and for those already present that with the arrival of the most performing third-generation cars will have to be profoundly revised.

The double race on the streets of Eur highlighted how much the affinity of the cars to the individual tracks counts in Formula E. Speaking with reporters on the circuit, Mitch Evans confirmed how the different single-seaters are the offspring of real different design philosophies, which have repercussions on the dynamic behavior on the track. The design of the powertrain has an impact on the distribution of the masses, but even more on the geometry of the rear suspension, the design of which is at the discretion of the teams. Jaguar’s newfound competitiveness can be interpreted from this point of view, which in Rome collected 60 points against only 13 collected in the first three races of the season. The British team regrouped after the painful trip to Mexico, but the drivers confirmed that the car prefers the tracks with short and dry corners, suffering more in the long-distance folds abundant in Saudi Arabia and Mexico City and that they will return to Berlin. Sam Bird in particular praised the mechanical balance, which allowed the drivers to bring more speed into the corners and therefore spend less energy to regain acceleration speed. All this helps to explain how both drivers managed to combine an aggressive driving style, necessary to make the numerous overtaking that characterized their respective comebacks, with remarkable energy efficiency. With similar premises, Jaguar can aim to repeat itself in Monaco, another track where the sharp corners well digested by the jaguar’s car abound, especially in the third sector.

The new qualifying format had already received several appreciations for its entertainment capacity, but with a third of the championship now archived it can be seen that it also contributes to stabilizing the dynamics of a category that, with the previous system, were excessively confusing and fluctuating. . In fact, it is noted that there is an effective stratification between the teams, with five teams constantly fighting for the points: DS-Techeetah, Porsche, Jaguar, Mercedes and Envision Racing. They will be the great protagonists of this championship, confirming how the balance and unpredictability of the category are not solely thanks to a format aimed at livening up the show.