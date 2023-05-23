Rome, Last Generation activists throw mud in front of the Senate

New blitz by Last Generation activists: this time the “eco-rebels” threw water and mud in front of the Senate headquarters, in Piazza Madama, in Rome.

“The government must take its responsibility” shouted the activists who, after throwing mud in front of the entrance to Palazzo Madama, were blocked by the police.

The latest blitz dates back to a few days ago when some activists, also in Rome, poured black liquid into the Trevi Fountain.

The activists stood inside the fountain shouting “Our country is dying”, to the insults of passers-by and tourists.

Palazzo Madama had already been the target of activists: last January 2, in fact, the facade of the Senate headquarters had already been smeared with orange paint.

On that occasion, 5 activists were arrested, then released the following day. In the trial against them, the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa has announced that the institution will bring a civil action.