After the Barcaccia, environmental activists poured black liquid into the Trevi Fountain to enliven the debate on climate change. About ten young people belonging to the Last Generation poured charcoal into the water of the famous monument, displaying a banner to support the campaign “We don’t pay for fossils”. The activists stood inside the fountain shouting “Our country is dying”, to the insults of passers-by and tourists.

Latest Generation Blitz a #Rome: thrown a black liquid, charcoal, into the Fountain of #Trevi.

The local police broke up the demonstration. The last time the collective went into action in the heart of the capital dates back to last May 6, when charcoal was thrown into the fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona. However, the first demonstration of this magnitude took place on 1 April at the Barcaccia in Piazza di Spagna. Even in that case the action was followed live by hundreds of tourists who filmed the scene. After darkening the water one of them held up a banner that read “Nofossil”.

