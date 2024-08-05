A large fire broke out on Monte Mario in Rome, near the judicial city of Piazzale Clodio. Four buildings were evacuated, 40 people from the Astronomical Observatory, the Rai headquarters in via Teulada. A tall column of smoke rose and is visible in much of the area and the area smells of burning. Due to the fire, which developed in the brushwood, Lungotevere Oberdan, Lungotevere della Vittoria, Via Giuseppe Faravelli and Via dei Cavalieri di Vittorio Veneto in the direction of Piazzale Clodio are closed. Firefighter teams and volunteers from civil protection associations are on site.

“A very serious fire behind the Rai headquarters in via Teulada, which now risks attacking the Carabinieri barracks. “At the moment the flames cannot be tamed”, wrote Sigfrido Ranucci on Facebook, posting a video of the flames with a firefighters’ helicopter working on the site. “The flames were already high since early afternoon, we saw the column of smoke, black and thick, and then heard explosions. We were scared and took to the streets”, this is the story of some residents of Monte Mario who took to the streets for fear of the large fire that is burning the hill and threatening the houses. Four teams of firefighters are operating on site with the support of two tankers and civil protection vehicles. The Drago VF159 helicopter is also in action to put out the flames and another helicopter is arriving to assist from L’Aquila.

Due to the fire that broke out in the early afternoon, Rai1 was forced to suspend the first part of Estate in diretta. The fire apparently started in a large exchange and parking area at the end of via Teulada, just 300 meters from the Rai studios.



Nunzia De Girolamo, host of Estate in diretta, published a series of Instagram stories filmed while they were evacuating the Rai building to communicate to the public the reason for the suspension of the episode: “We are evacuating the building. As you can see, everyone is gone. Now they will scold us if we don’t run away. See you tomorrow. The fire is serious.” The presenter continued to keep her followers updated by posting videos shot during the evacuation. While a recorded voice asked those present to leave the building, De Girolamo documented what was happening: “I would like to show you, everyone is running away. It has never happened to me, not even at school, to have to run away like this. Everyone is running. I am on the stairs. This is the only thing missing. There are only two of us left here in the studios.” Once she reached the exit, she showed the crowd of workers gathered outside the building: “I’m doing La vita live on Instagram.” Then he framed the flames and then made the last live broadcast from his car: “Almost all of us left. I wanted to certify that we were evacuating. Obviously there was no immediate danger. It was a precautionary measure. At first I thought it wasn’t true. I thought it was a screen of my authors”.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri is carrying out an aerial reconnaissance around the Monte Mario fire area with a Fire Brigade helicopter (Drago 159 of the Rome-Ciampino flight department) together with the Prefect of Rome Lamberto Giannini and the Provincial Commander of the Fire Brigade Adriano De Acutis.