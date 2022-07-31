For the friendly match against Shakhtar on 7 August, it is going to be sold out. The enthusiasm in the city is skyrocketing after the Conference, the signing of Dybala and new market moves that would make another qualitative leap

Belotti as deputy Abraham in place of Shomurodov. The stay of Zaniolo. Wijnaldum in midfield. And, perhaps, even a left-handed central. If Roma, in a month, were this, the fans would put not one, but ten signatures. And that wave of total love and empathy between the team, society and the environment that has not stopped since last spring would continue even more. There is a watershed date: it is April 14, at the Olimpico in the return of the Conference League quarterfinals, Roma must recover, against Bodo, the 2-1 of the first leg. The week had been marked by the discussion between Nuno Santos, trainer of the Giallorossi goalkeepers, and the Norwegian coach and the match had taken on deeper meanings than those of a simple European clash. There was, at stake, the difference between what Roma had been in recent years and what, instead, they wanted to become. How it ended is known: Bodo at home, as well as Leicester and Feyenoord and cup on the showcase in Trigoria. See also Genoa, Nadien Amiri to greetings

TOTAL SYMBIOSIS – From that moment the symbiosis has been total: the season ticket campaign with over 36 thousand cards (more than half the stadium) detached, the possible sold out for a summer friendly (August 7 against Shakhtar), the images of Dybala’s presentation at the Colosseum Squares who have been around the world, Mourinho’s tattoo and the first match with the Argentine on the pitch together with Pellegrini, Zaniolo and Abraham are all snapshots of months that the Romanists have been waiting for a lifetime. Now there is the market that can still give joy: first of all, keeping Nicolò Zaniolo, perhaps starting from September starting the renewal speech, is something that everyone would like, as well as seeing the “Fab Four” on the pitch, not always but often yes. .

WAITING FOR GINI AND BELOTTI – Not only that: the arrivals of Wijnaldum and Belotti would be seen from the square as a great leap in quality. Both would bring experience, with the Dutchman who would also put trophies on the plate and the Italian who would be an absolute level deputy Abraham. Not a little, considering that Tammy will make the World Cup and Belotti will not. A year ago, these days, Mourinho began to say that when he turned on the bench he did not have the alternatives of his colleagues Allegri and Inzaghi (refrain repeated at least until January) while yesterday, in Haifa, when Zalewski came out, Spinazzola came in and when Dybala came out, Matic came in. The level has risen and a lot too. Now Pinto has to complete the job and has to give up but no player of those who will go away is considered fundamental, as a coach in the first place and by the fans. See also Between Ibiza and Pontremoli, Zaniolo's intense summer (waiting to discover his future)

VIP AND NOT, ALL HAPPY – And that, for the people, makes all the difference in the world. People understood as common people and well-known personalities: from Blanco who goes to Trigoria and half a team reciprocates by going to his concert, from Lorella Cuccarini who poses with all her children doing the DybalaMask up to Noemi and Sabrina Ferilli, even the VIPs do not see the now that the season begins to understand where Mourinho’s Roma can go. And Dybala. And Abrahm. And Zaniolo …

July 31, 2022 (change July 31, 2022 | 13:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rome #Zaniolo #Wijnaldum #Belotti #Fans #dream #fill #Olimpico