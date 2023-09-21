The Carabinieri of the Pomezia Company arrested two Chinese citizens, husband and wife, aged 48 and 52 respectively, seriously suspected of crimes of aiding and exploitation of prostitution. The investigations began in the summer of last year thanks to reports from some jealous wives.

Red light house

Furthermore, the Carabinieri have collected reports from some residents worried about a suspicious coming and going of men who, day and night, went to a house in the residential area of ​​Torvajanica Alta. The investigations by the Carabinieri have made it possible to gather serious indications of guilt against the spouses who, with a typically entrepreneurial style and method, ran a prostitution ring in the Pomezia and Torvajanica area. In fact, it was the husband and wife themselves, and with a managerial role on the part of the woman, who identified the apartments where the girls were to be placed, managed their transfers, supplied them with food and basic necessities, as well as publicized the their sexual services on various dating sites, to negotiate timetables, rates and, of course, to collect up to 50 percent of the proceeds of their prostitution activities, for a turnover of tens of thousands of euros.

PCs and phones seized

The seizure of computer equipment and numerous telephones allowed the Carabinieri and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Velletri to put together a solid circumstantial framework which allowed the investigating judge of the Court of Velletri to issue the precautionary measures carried out this morning.

